Li-Ning has been named as the official International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) umpire and referee kit sponsor from 2018 until 2020.

The deal has already seen Li-Ning provide new uniforms for ITTF umpires and referees at the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships, which were held in Halmstad in Sweden from April 29 to May 6.

Their kits have also already been used at three ITTF World Tour events in Hong Kong, China and Japan.

They will gradually be rolled out to all ITTF events up until 2020.

Head of sponsorship at the ITTF Kimberly Koh said it is "great" to have Li-Ning as a new sponsor.

Li-Ning have also sponsored the Chinese table tennis team ©Getty Images

"We look forward to showcasing this new modern and sporty design from Li-Ning to our 350 million TV viewers and millions more social media fans globally," she said.

The new uniform will feature both long and short sleeved polo shirts, to give officials a more approachable and smart casual look.

"Having sponsored and contributed to the success of several top teams such as the Chinese table tennis team, Chinese shooting team, and the Chinese diving team, we are very excited about this new collaboration with the ITTF to bring a more pleasant and professional experience for referees and staff at top table tennis events worldwide," said the head of Li-Ning's brand project management centre Zhang Xiangdu.

ITTF Umpires and Referees Committee chair Ma Young Sam called the new kit "smart, sporty and comfortable".

"I am sure that the new uniforms will make the playing area brighter and happier," she said.

The new uniforms will next be on show at the Korea Open from July 19 to 22.