The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) held an Olympic "fun day" for primary school children at their headquarters in Wildey, to celebrate Olympic Day.

The event, now in its fourth year, aims to encourage young children to take part in traditional Barbadian games and cuisine, while also teaching them about the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

"We took some traditional games that were played in Barbados many years ago and we expose children to them, activities they would not normally play on a day-to-day basis," said National Olympic Academy director Dave Farmer.

"These are the games that their parents and grandparents would have played and they really enjoyed themselves."

On offer were games including hula-hooping, marbles, jacks, volleyball, table tennis and chess, among others.

There was also a tour of the BOA museum.

A roller race was also held for the children as part of the event ©BOA

Physical education teacher at Hilda Skeene Primary school, Janelle Denny, said she was happy to be participating in the event again.

"It's always a very good initiative from the BOA to put on this type of activity for the primary schools because at the end of the day this is where it all starts, so the children are very motivated to be involved in sport from a very early age," she said.

Other schools that took part included St. Luke's Academy, Selah Primary and Luther Thorne Memorial.

Olympic Day is celebrated worldwide, and officially takes place every year on June 23.

It is held to commemorate the founding of the modern Olympic Games and to promote the Olympic ideals of "move", "learn" and "discover".

The BOA also held a panel discussion on how sport can help develop Barbados on June 21, and a fun run on Olympic Day itself.