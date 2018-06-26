World champions United States will take on the two teams to have so far beaten them at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's Nations League when action is due to begin in Nanjing tomorrow.

The US were the top ranked side in the regular season of the inaugural event, winning 11 of their 13 matches.

Turkey and Serbia were the only teams to defeat them and it is they who join the Americans in Group B at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium.

Olympic champions and world silver medallists China will look for home success in Group A.

China will seek to replicate their Olympic gold medal winning form ©Getty Images

They are drawn alongside Brazil and The Netherlands.

Pool matches in both groups will take place over the next three days.

Both semi-finals are then scheduled for Saturday (June 30) before a final on Sunday (July 1).

The men's final round is due to begin in Lille on July 4.