Thirty-one years after the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) was founded, they have approved their first constitution.

A final version of the document, which contains guidelines for Nigeria's taekwondo community, came into effect after 31 members of the Federation's Special Congress endorsed it in Abuja, the country's capital.

A representative from the Nigeria Olympic Committee was also present.

Afterwards NTF President Elizabeth Binga claimed the new constitution addressed "everything" that concerned the governance of taekwondo in Nigeria, including elections, competitions and a code of conduct for athletes.

Chika Chukwumerije won Nigeria's first and so far only Olympic Taekwondo medal at Beijing 2008, where he took bronze, and is now the technical director of the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation ©Getty Images

Chika Chukwumerije, the NTF's technical director and the only Nigerian to win an Olympic taekwondo medal, said the constitution marked "a new chapter" for Nigerian taekwondo.

Chukwumerije also revealed that the NTF hopes to hire a new national team head coach by October.

The present administration of the NTF has now held or attended four championships, six coaching and refereeing workshops and two national training camps.

