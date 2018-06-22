The Russian arm of Burger King has apologised after offering women RUB ₽3 million (£36,000/$48,000/€41,000) and a lifetime supply of Whoppers if they get impregnated by football players competing in the FIFA World Cup.

The fast-food chain announced the promotion on VKontakte, the Russian online social media and social networking service.

"Women who manage to get the best football genes will promote the Russian team's success for generations to come," the advert said.

Shortly after the announcement of the campaign, it was deleted due to the backlash it had caused in Russia,.

Burger King posted a statement of apology on VKontakte.

The advertising campaign was posted on Burger King's official Russian social media account ©VKontakte

"We apologise for the statement we made," the statement reads.

"It turned out to be too insulting.

"We thank you for the feedback and hasten to inform you that we have already removed all materials related to the application."

In advertising and in the media, Russian women are being portrayed as sexual predators hunting their prey.

According to pro-Kremlin media, they "bait foreign fans" and chat them up.