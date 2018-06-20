The 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in England has announced it's legacy programme to try and inspire more people to take up the sport.

"Inspired by 2021" will have three core strands: volunteers, facilities and community engagement, it is claimed.

The first initiative to begin as part of the scheme is the International Development Programme and which is being delivered by UK Sport and the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF).

It has been designed to grow the game at all levels and support "the long term prosperity" of the sport across the globe.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of the RLWC 2021 promised the programme would be "far reaching".

"Our aim is that the programme transcends the sport and acts as a springboard not only for Rugby League but also for wider social benefit," he said.

"The International Development Programme is an exciting first initiative to launch and I am confident it will have a great impact over the next three years and beyond."

One of the key strands of the "Inspired by 2021" programme is facilities ©RLWC

It is hoped that the development programme will build partnerships allowing them to target specific barriers to the sport's growth in developing nations.

A two-day workshop will then help the chosen nations to get an insight into RLWC 2021, by sharing knowledge around governance, developing the sport and building wider international relationships.

Each of the "Inspired by 2021" programmes will be rolled out gradually, including cultural, heritage, public health, education and participation initiatives.

The 2021 World Cup will feature 32 teams and is due take place across England in October and November of that year.

It' is expected to be the biggest Rugby League World Cup to date.