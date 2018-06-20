Lahti in Finland will host Division B of the 2018 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) European Championships , it has been announced.

The competition, organised by the Finnish Sports Association of Persons with Disabilities, is due to ahead between October 7 to 15, bringing together eight teams including the host nation, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy and Switzerland.

Also taking part will be The Netherlands and Russia, promoted into Division B this year following a strong performances in Division C in 2017.

As was the case for them, the top two teams from this year's Division B competition will be promoted to the top division for 2019, where they will then have a chance to book a place at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The bottom two teams in contrast will be relegated.

Hosts Finland are 11th in the current IWRF world rankings ©Finnish Wheelchair Rugby

This year marks the third time Finland has hosted a European Championship.

They previously did so in Espoo in 2007 and Lahti again in 2015.

The host nation are currently ranked 11th in the world and finished seventh in last year's European Division A competition.

The draw for the Championships is due to take place later this year.