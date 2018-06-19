France's main trade unions and employer organisations have underlined their unity with Paris 2024 by signing a social charter today with organisers and the Games delivery body SOLIDEO.

The document was officially ratified in the presence of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission delegation, who were on the second and final day of their first inspection visit.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, and Anne Hidalgo, President of SOLIDEO and Mayor of Paris, were also present alongside Bernard Thibault and Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the respective trade union and employer representatives on the Paris 2024 Board.

Leaders of trade unions and employer organisations committed to Paris 2024 were among others in attendance.

The charter represents a "strong commitment", emphasising the social and economic ambition surrounding the Games.

An initial agreement between the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and the five trade unions had already been signed during the bid phase.

The ratification of this new charter, during the hosting phase, extends the original commitments and marks an additional step in the social legacy ambitions for Paris 2024.

It brings together an even wider group of signatories, mobilising both trade unions and employer organisations which are committed to making Paris 2024 a catalyst for social progress and economic and community development.

"The signing of this social charter is a great symbol of the strength and unifying character of the Paris 2024 Games," said Estanguet.

Organisers want to use the Games for social change across Paris ©Getty Images

"We are very happy and proud to be able to count on the full commitment, both of our trade union partners and also the business sector, helping to ensure that Paris 2024 will deliver benefits for all.

"This charter sets the framework for our action in the areas of training, employment access, gender equality and social rights.

"We are now going to work in consultation and collaboration with all these partners, drawing on their expertise, to help us deliver new-era Games that will drive real change and, in particular, real social progress."

Hidalgo added: "As early as the Paris 2024 bid phase, we committed to making these Games the most inclusive and socially-responsible in history.

"Since that commitment, we have continued to work in a very positive way with employee and employer representatives, as we saw with the 'EnJeux Emplois' event that I had the pleasure to chair back in March.

"This charter takes us into a new phase, in which our commitments will become actions.

"The measures it includes, in particular the social and environmental clauses, truly make the Paris 2024 Games work for those Parisians and Ile de France residents furthest removed from employment."

Thibault described the deal as "unprecedented".

"The ratification of this charter by the employer and trade union groups, Paris 2024 and SOLIDEO is proof of all stakeholders' commitment to making these Olympic and Paralympic Games an economic and socially responsible event," he said.

"Beyond sport, the true heart of the project is a model of social best-practice.

"This is an unprecedented commitment for a global event of this scale."