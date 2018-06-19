Hosts Russia have virtually guaranteed themselves a spot in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup after beating Egypt 3-1 for a second successive victory today.

Senegal and Japan also impressed with respective victories over Poland and 10-man Colombia in Group H.

Russia had won their opening game 5-0 over Saudi Arabia but there were always questions marks over the quality of their opposition.

After a goalless first half at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Ahmed Fathi diverted Roman Zobnin's shot into his own net to give Russia the lead.

Denis Cheryshev doubled the home side's advantage before Artem Dzyuba sealed the victory with a fine individual strike.

Egypt's talisman Mohamed Salah then converted a penalty after being fouled himself, but it was only a consolation.

Russia are guaranteed to progress if Saudi Arabia fail to beat Uruguay tomorrow.

Senegal became the first African winners at the World Cup with a deserved 2-1 victory over Poland at Moscow's Otkritie Arena.

Senegal were winners over Poland today ©Getty Images

They took the lead shortly before half-time after an Idrissa Gueye shot was deflected off Thiago Cionek.

Senegal's second was controversial as M'Baye Niang sprinted back on to the field of play after injury to intercept a backpass before the onrushing Wojciech Szczesny could reach it, duly slotting into an empty net.

Grzegorz Krychowiak headed home a free-kick at the far post to ensure a frantic finale, but Senegal held on.

Colombia made a nightmare start to their campaign when Carlos Sanchez was dismissed in the first three minutes for handling a shot by Shinji Kagawa after some poor defending.

It was the first red card shown at the World Cup finals and - at 2min 56sec - the second fastest in history.

Uruguay's Jose Alberto Batista holds the dubious honour of top spot after being given his marching orders after just 56 seconds at the 1986 tournament.

Yuya Osako headed home the winning goal for Japan against Colombia ©Getty Images

Kagawa duly dispatched the penalty and Japan should have been further ahead at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk when Takashi Inui and Yuya Osako each missed opportunities.

Juan Quintero's clever free-kick drew the South American side level, however, when he fired low under the jumping wall before half-time.

Star player James Rodriguez was brought on for Colombia in the second half after not being deemed fit to start from the outset, and it seemed that his side may benefit despite the numerical disadvantage.

But it was Japan who broke the deadlock as Osako converted with a header from Keisuke Honda's corner.

It was the first time Japan had ever won a World Cup match on European soil.

Uruguay will face Saudi Arabia in the other Group A match at the Rostov Arena tomorrow.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his first round hat-trick when Portugal face Morocco in Group B at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Spain will also play Iran at the Kazan Arena.