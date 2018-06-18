Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chairman of the visiting International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission, spoke here today of his heartfelt sense of accord with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet as two days of what he described as "vigilance" got underway in the French capital.

Speaking directly under the Eiffel Tower following a basketball display featuring a number of young local players, Beckers-Vieujant said: "It's fantastic to be starting off here at this emblematic venue.

"The purpose of this first day is to create a positive atmosphere.

"It's important to work with a positive spirit because we would like to be partners from the first day and to take co-responsibility with the Paris 2024 organisers.

"We must begin this from the first day for the success of the Games - and that is what the Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and myself would like to happen.

"We both feel it in our hearts.

"The goal of this visit is firstly to see what has already been realised.

Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chairman of the visiting International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission ©Getty Images

"We arrived here with positive mind but we would like to be vigilant, because that is the job of the Commission.

"We would like to have discussions and to ask questions about important items to do with vision, governance, the commercial aspect, Games delivery, Games organisation, and the question of venues."

The day begun with an in-camera meeting of the Commission members on the tenth floor of their hotel, in a room with a panoramic view over the nearby Eiffel Tower and the other major landmarks of the city.

"We met this morning to discuss about the main topics that will concern us," Beckers-Vieujant said.

"This afternoon we are continuing with the visit to the venues."

The Commission's vice chairman is Switzerland's Patrick Baumann, and it's IOC members are Dagmawit Girmay Berhane of Ethiopia, Marisol Casado of Spain, Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski of The Philippines, Crown Prince Frederic of Denmark, Ugur Erdener of Turkey, Alex Gilady of Israel, Nicole Hoevertz of Aruba, Lingwei Li of China, Gunilla Lindberg of Sweden and Gerardo Werthein of Argentina.

The International Federations are represented by Italy's Francesco Ricci Bittl, the National Olympic Committees by Auvita Rapilla of Papua New Guinea, the Athletes' Commission by New Zealand's Sarah Walker and the International Paralympic Committee by fellow Kiwi Duane Kale.