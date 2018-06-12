Morocco and the United North American bids are undergoing frenetic last-minute lobbying here today before tomorrow's vote to determine the host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The combined United States, Canada and Mexico bid is due to take on the North African country's effort at the 68th FIFA Congress tomorrow in an unprecedented open vote involving FIFA's membership.

The vote for the 2026 World Cup is the 13th item on the Congress agenda tomorrow at the Moscow Expocentre.

Both delegations are due to give a 15 minute presentation before the vote takes place, with FIFA expected to publish the full breakdown of votes afterwards.

If, as expected but not yet confirmed, the four US territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands do not cast votes, there are likely to be 201 ballots cast.

Kosovo and Ghana are also not expected to participate.

Kosovo's Football Association decided not to participate out of respect following the sudden death of its President Fadil Vokrri at the weekend.

Ghana's FA have been embroiled in controversy following the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi following corruption allegations which have also forced him to stand down from the FIFA ruling Council.

The country's Government have placed a travel ban preventing a replacement for Nyantakyi travelling to Russia's capital to take part in the Congress.

An outright majority of over 50 per cent is required for a first round victory and, if this is does not happen, a second vote will take place in which the bid with the most votes is selected.

National Federation representatives will also have a chance to choose "neither bid" on the ballot.

In the unlikely event of this happening, the bid process would be re-opened.

The majority of countries are still yet to declare, leaving an air of predictability hanging over proceedings on the eve of vote.

The Netherlands will among those to declare their support for Morocco today.

"We feel connected to Africa and Morocco," Royal Dutch Football Federation President Michael van Praag said in a press release this evening.

"We want to do something for all the good that Africa and Morocco have brought to Dutch soccer in recent years."

Of the seven European nations to have declared so far six - Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Russia and Serbia, as well as the Dutch - have done so in favour of Morocco.

French Football Federation President Noël Le Graët estimated today that Morocco could receive around half of UEFA members' support.

Only Germany have publicly backed United 2026.

Australia have also come out in support of the North American bid.

Liberia, Namibia and Zimbabwe in Africa have backed the United bid, but most others are expected to support Morocco.

Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad urged the continent to unite behind their candidate yesterday.

All 10 members of the South American Football Federation have declared for United 2026.

Saudi Arabia, close political allies of the US, is another significant public backer.

Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, is among Asian members to have declared for Morocco.

Choices are affected by diplomatic and wider political factors as well as footballing choices.

Moncef Belkhayat, a member of the Morocco 2026 Bid Committee, even told CNN today that United States President Donald Trump has boosted their bid after a tweet implicitly warning countries against supporting it in April.

Morocco 2026 scored just over the required two out of five to progress to the vote by the FIFA Task Force earlier this month gave them 2.7.

This was significantly lower than the four out of five score given to the United 2026 bid.

FIFA inspectors branded the Moroccan bid as high risk in three crucial areas - stadiums, accommodation and transport - while no areas of the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico were cited as high-risk by the Task Force.

The Task Force panel also revealed that the North American revenue prediction of £14.3 billion ($10.6 billion/€12.1 billion) was "significantly higher" than Morocco's expectations of $7.2 billion (£5.4 billion/€6.1 billion).

Morocco, however, have challenged the financial projections offered by their opponent and are hoping that the more favourable timezone will encourage greater European support.