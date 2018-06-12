International Boxing Association (AIBA) officials have claimed independent anti-doping testing will be conducted outside of Russia when Sochi hosts next year's World Championships in response to a threat of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) non-compliance.

WADA's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) will discuss AIBA at a meeting in Montreal on Thursday (June 14), where the group could recommend the embattled worldwide governing body be declared non-compliant.

WADA revealed AIBA remained at risk of non-compliance last month in connection to the decision to award the 2019 World Championships to Sochi amid the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

The 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic host city was awarded the event in July 2017 and, under the previous compliance standards, International Federations are urged to "do everything possible" to give World Championships only to countries when the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee and National Anti-Doping Organisation are in compliance with the Code.

In a response drawn up by AIBA and its legal team, the organisation insisted they had no choice but to award the event to Sochi as "no other viable bid applications were put forth".

They also said the decision was made "under a different edition of the WADA Code".

Russia's only rival was Ukraine but there were problems with the latter's bid.

India were also initially interested but are thought to have accepted a deal so they could be awarded the 2021 edition of AIBA's flagship event.

These mitigating circumstances are among those which will be analysed by the CRC at its crucial meeting.

AIBA have insisted the World Championships in Sochi will be a clean event ©Getty Images

"As was the case with several other events hosted by countries with WADA-compliance issues, such as the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2018 World Half Marathon Championships in Spain; AIBA is committed to fully collaborating with WADA as it finalises plans for its World Championships - including the same options agreed to by FIFA which allows for independent anti-doping testing outside of the host country," read an AIBA statement.

Interim AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov, appointed to the role despite his alleged links to organised crime, said the organisation was "committed to ensuring that the World Championships in Sochi next year will be a great success".

"AIBA has been working tirelessly to ensure that the 2019 Men’s World Championships in Russia next year is flawless," added AIBA executive director Tom Virgets.

"With one year to go, our planning is in full swing and this includes ensuring that we have a secure and functional anti-doping programme in place.

"Our athletes depend on us to protect them and the integrity of our sport.

"This is a top priority for us and we are working together with the host country and our partners to ensure that we deliver a successful and clean event."

Anti-doping is one of several areas where AIBA must prove to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that improvements have been made if boxing is to be allowed to remain on the programme at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

IOC President Thomas Bach highlighted a series of issues surrounding AIBA after the IOC Executive Board meeting in Pyeongchang in February.

Chief among them was the appointment of Rakhimov.