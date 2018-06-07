International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin delivered a keynote address at the Host City Asia Conference.

The Russian used his speech, taking place in Chinese capital Beijing, to focus on FISU's efforts to promote sport among the world's students.

"He also spoke specifically about FISU's experience in Asia, as the continent has been, and continues to be, a key destination for FISU events," a FISU statement said.

"Starting with the Summer Universiade in Beijing in the summer of 2001, Asian cities have gone on to host the Universiade in the meantime in Harbin, Shenzhen, Gwangju, Almaty and Taipei.

Oleg Matytsin, left, met with China's vice minister of education Tian Xuejun ©FISU

"In addition, Asia has held a host of World University Championship events, as well as new intra-university sports competitions such as the 3x3 Basketball World University League in Xiamen, China and the upcoming FISU University World Cup Football in Jinjiang, China."

The Host City Asia Conference was originally launched to coincide with the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

The capital will become the first city to also stage the Winter Olympics when it plays host in 2022.

Matytsin also used his visit to Beijing to meet with leaders from the Federation of University Sports of China, as well as the country's vice minister of education Tian Xuejun.

They discussed the development of Chinese university sport.