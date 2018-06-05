FIFA President Gianni Infantino has cast doubt on the possibility of the 2022 World Cup growing to 48 teams as he dismissed criticism that he is "selling the soul of football" with his expansion plans.

Infantino said talk of a 48-team World Cup in Qatar in four years' time was premature but told L'Equipe there was "nothing wrong in debating new ideas".

In April, the South American Football Confederation put forward a proposal that a further 16 teams be able to compete at Qatar 2022.

It is due to be discussed at the FIFA Council meeting on June 10 and at the Congress in Moscow three days later.

The proposal was met with criticism in some areas and also led to concerns about how Qatar, which Infantino stressed would have to be consulted before they pursue any expansion, would deal with an expanded tournament.

It also raised the possibility of Qatar being forced to co-host the event with another country dispute political tension in the Gulf region.

Gianni Infantino has dismissed those who say he is trying to sell the soul of football ©Getty Images

"The way in which I see my Presidency of FIFA is that when requests arrive, we can't just close the door and do what the President wants," Infantino told L'Equipe.

"We have to put that request on the table, talk it over and then decide.

"Perhaps it's possible to organise a 48-team World Cup only in Qatar.

"They could surprise us.

"For me, there's nothing wrong in debating new ideas.

"We already know what we have, but we shouldn't stop ourselves from opening our minds.

"Of course more teams means more stadiums, more venues, more hotels, more transportation.

"Whether this is possible to be done only in Qatar of course is a question mark, so of course this should be looked into.

"You need many people to agree on going down that road and I think it’s premature.

“It’s not likely it could change but I don’t think we should be worried of discussing proposals."

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has been among the leading critics of the expansion plans ©Getty Images

The potential expansion of the 2022 World Cup - as well as the Club World Cup - has caused controversy within the football world and prompted some to question Infantino's motives.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has been among the leading critics, accusing Infantino of selling the soul of the sport.

"I'm not selling football's soul," Infantino said.

"I don't have the right to do it and if I had it, I wouldn't do it, of course.

"No-one is selling anything.

"I ask you to judge when it's done.

"It's at that moment that we'll be able to say whether it's a good or bad idea."