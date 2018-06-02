United States survived a stern examination from The Netherlands to claim a fifth successive International Swimming Federation's Women's Water Polo World League Super Final title in China today.

The US trailed after the opening quarter in the final at the Kunshan Sports Centre, but battled back to lead 3-2 at half-time and 6-4 at the end of the third period.

But The Netherlands kept battling and drew level with 2min 27sec remaining.

The US, rising to the challenge, duly scored twice to take an 8-4 victory.

It marked their 11th overall success at the World League Super Finals.

Team members Maggie Steffens and Mel Seidemann each took an unprecedented eighth gold medal.

Russia earned a thrilling bronze medal after profitting from a Canadian error in the bronze medal match.

Daria Ryzkhova sprinted the length of the pool and received a pass for a critical lob that hit the net as the buzzer sounded for a 7-6 victory.

Spain beat hosts China 10-5 to take fifth place.

Australia enjoyed a 10-7 win over Japan in the match to determine seventh place.

The Netherlands' Catherine van der Sloot was named Most Valuable Player while team-mate Maud Megens was the tournament's highest scorer, with 15.

Ashleigh Johnson of the US was named Best Goalkeeper.