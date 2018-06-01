Organisers of the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) claimed that preparations are on track and that their vision of bringing sport to Argentinean youngsters has come to fruition at the final meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission.

It comes with just over four months to go until the start of the third edition of the quadrennial event, due to take place from October 6 to 18.

Using the YOG as a catalyst, Buenos Aires 2018 has implemented a very ambitious youth engagement programme by organising more than 1,300 sporting and cultural events and initiatives in schools and community sports clubs over the last four years.

It is claimed that one million young people will have actively participated in YOG-themed activities, from sport initiation and inspirational talks with Olympians to sport-themed cultural projects, all of which have been implemented by a dedicated young team.

In addition to this, 210,000 school children will experience Games-time YOG schools programmes, while the free access to all four parks aims to allow local youth, families and sport fans to enjoy young elite sports competition and a festival atmosphere.

During the IOC visit, the Coordination Commission members visited the Youth Olympic Village (YOV) and all four parks, including the nearby, under-construction Youth Olympic Park, where 50 per cent of the athletes will compete.

Early last month, the completion of the YOV was celebrated with a handover ceremony to which local communities were invited.

The YOV will become affordable housing in legacy mode.

Guests were invited to try out the various sports that will appear at the Games, along with Olympic champions such as basketball player Luis Scola and judoka Paula Pareto, both YOG ambassadors.

The IOC Coordination Commission members were also the first to meet #Pandi, the official Buenos Aires 2018 mascot, which was unveiled earlier this week and represents the jaguar, a native wildcat of Argentina.

It aims to inspire youths to embrace sport as a tool to make the world a better place, while also raising awareness about the species' risk of extinction.



"Buenos Aires 2018 always set out to bring sport to the people and they have already succeeded in this mission with their ambitious engagement programme to get young people active," IOC Coordination Commission chair Li Lingwei said.

"During Games time, it will truly be a celebration of sport across the whole city.

"We are really impressed with the progress made and the implementation of an exciting vision mixing sport, music, food and entertainment in an urban setting."

Buenos Aires 2018 President Gerardo Werthein added: "We have shown hundreds of thousands of children how practising sports can improve their lives and how the Olympic values apply in their everyday lives.

"We have planted the seed of Olympism in the schools of Buenos Aires.

"Additionally, Buenos Aires 2018 will be the Youth Olympic Games for the digital era.

"We will engage the youth of the world through a digital platform, which will allow a level of interaction never seen before.

"We will bring the Youth Olympic voice to all corners of the globe."

Buenos Aires 2018 also outlined to the IOC Coordination Commission the volunteer plans that will be in place, mobilising 8,300 people to support the Games-time efforts.

A total of 36,000 interested participants from more than 130 countries registered for the programme.

Organisers also outlined an extensive programme of events to build awareness of the YOG in the final lead-up to the Games.

An Olympic Day festival is due to be held in Green Park on June 23, showcasing some of the Games-time action.

In July, the Youth Olympic flame will be lit in Greece's capital Athens before going on a two-month tour throughout Argentina.

For fans around the world, the Buenos Aires 2018 team are working on what is described as the "most immersive Games-time platform", set to launch in July, for users to personalise their experience and catch all the action according to their interests.

The Olympic Channel will also broadcast 24/7 YOG content for the first time, including live action, highlights and additional features.

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi was among those present on the IOC Coordination Commission visit.