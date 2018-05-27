United States will be looking to continue their dominance of the International Swimming Federation's Women's Water Polo World League Super Final by winning the title for the fifth time in a row in Kunshan.

The Americans, also the reigning Olympic and world champions, will be favourites to triumph again when action begins in the Chinese city tomorrow.

Eight countries will take part in all at the Kunshan Sports Center, with Spain, Russia and The Netherlands booking their place through European qualifying.

The US, Australia, Canada and Japan all progressed through the Intercontinental Tournament with China given an automatic slot as hosts.

Two groups of four will begin the event but every country will reach the quarter-finals regardless of their performance.

Hosts China will begin their tournament in Group A ©Getty Images

Group A will see hosts China battle with Australia, Spain and The Netherlands.

The Americans will begin their defence in Group B, meeting Russia, Canada and Japan.

Group matches will be played over three days from tomorrow before the last eight clashes on May 31.

The final will conclude the tournament on June 2.