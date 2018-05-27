Finnish ski jumper Ville Larinto has retired from the sport aged 28 after a career plagued by injuries.

His decision means he will not join the country's squad at their pre-season training camp in Kuopio, which is being overseen by new head coach Lauri Hakola.

Larinto's injury problems began in 2011 when he suffered an ACL tear in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

He considers this setback as a "turning point" as he never returned to his best following the incident.

"Until then everything went great," he said.

"I was among the best and even won a World Cup.

"Back then, the difficult years started for me and I never got to the level again that I had before I was injured."

Larinto competed in 95 events on the International Ski Federation World Cup circuit.

Ville Larinto won one World Cup title during his career ©Getty Images

His sole win arrived on his home hill in Kuopio in December 2010.

"I have dreamed of ending my career on top, but this is not always possible," he added to yle.fi.

"It was a very bitter and sad moment.

"When I returned home, after I spoke to coach Andreas Mitter about my decision in late March and when I understood what that meant, I started crying.

"I realised that I will not do what I love anymore.

"I hated the difficult moments, but I mainly loved it."

As well as his victory, Larinto claimed four other podium finishes in his World Cup career.