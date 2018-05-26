Japan beat hosts Thailand 3-0 to claim a first Badminton World Federation (BWF) Uber Cup title in 37 years today in Bangkok.

The Japanese were forced to deal with a deafening partisan crowd as well as a weight of history at the IMPACT Arena but ultimately proved a class above their opponents in the women's team event.

Akane Yamaguchi, the world ranked number two, began with a straight-sets win over 2013 world singles champion Ratchanok Intanon.

She simply proved too resolute in mixed decisive attacks with rock-solid defence to leave the home player short of inspiration.

Yamaguchi won six successive points to win the first game 21-15 before a 21-19 win in the second.

Yuki Fukishima and Sayaka Hirota, who are also ranked second in the world, were then barely stretched in a 21-18, 21-12 win over Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Puttita Supajirakul to double the Japanese advantage.

World champion Nozomi Okuhara then completed the job with a 21-12, 21-9 thrashing of Thailand's in-form captain Nitchaon Jindapol.

Japan dominated all three matches today ©BWF

It marked Japan's first victory since 1981 in the biennial event.

“This victory is different from the World Championships," said Okuhara.

"There was a lot of trust in my team-mates. I just focused on what I had to do.

"After Akane won the first match, all of us had a good feeling.

“I’m happy to have made history again as there were a lot of strong teams in this competition.”

China, winners of nine of the last 10 editions before today, shared bronze with South Korea after each lost semi-finals yesterday.

China will face Japan in the final of the men's Thomas Cup tomorrow.