World Games staff met with local organisers of the 2021 edition in Birmingham, Alabama, as preparations for the event continue.

Four days of meetings led to the creation of a road-map for the event and helped to develop the working relationship between the two parties.

The agenda also included discussions about television production and marketing, work on a joint public relations strategy and adjustments to the sport programme.

The sport programme for the event, which takes place from July 15 to 25, 2021, will be finalised at an International World Games Association (IWGA) board meeting in August.

IWGA chief executive Joachim Gossow praised the productive nature of the meeting in the American city.

"We had good and purposeful discussions on all the important topics on the way to The World Games in Birmingham," he said.

"Perhaps more significantly, we were able to develop a good and personal working atmosphere.

"We have thus built a reliable partnership for the three years leading up to the 11th edition of The World Games."

The two parties also prepared for the first competition managers meeting, which will take place in Birmingham on October 3 and 4.

Polish city Wrocław hosted the most recent World Games last year.

The event features sports and disciplines not on the Olympic programme.