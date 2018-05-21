Alejandro Domínguez has claimed the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has grown in strength in the past two years, following a series of scandals.

The Paraguayan was speaking after being re-elected as CONMEBOL President, having served in the role since 2016.

"Two years ago, we had an institution in bankruptcy and that is where the courage of the Council, with your support, leadership and conviction, could start work proposing clear accounts," he said.

"We audited and presented the numbers, not only to the clubs but to all those who are interested in football.

"We promised to do justice, we collaborated and internally we made the decision to investigate inside the CONMEBOL and to denounce the responsible people.

"We worked from the first day and I dare to say that in two years we did more than in 20 years was done by football.

"Today we have a future with the house in order and the Confederation has left behind the mess.

"Today I can tell you that the only objective and purpose of this administration is the development of football.

"I commit myself before you to work sacrificially to generate more value and that all and any amount of value generated in this administration will be transparent and transferred to football."

Domínguez pledged to restore credibility to the organisation upon his initial election in 2016, following his compatriot and predecessor as President, Juan Angel Napout, being emboilred in a major bribery racket connected to the marketing and broadcasting rights for tournaments and matches.

Former CONMEBOL President Nicolas Leoz is currently fighting extradition to the United States ©Getty Images

Napout, a former FIFA vice-president, was convicted of multiple corruption charges by a New York City court in December.

The jury found Napout had accepted $10.5 million (£7.8 million/€8.8 million) in bribes and kickbacks between 2010 and 2016.

He is due to be sentenced on August 29.

The two previous CONMEBOL Presidents - another Paraguayan in Nicolas Leoz and Uruguay's Eugenio Figueredo - have also been linked with corruption allegations.

Figueredo is currently subject to legal proceedings in Uruguay, while a judge in Paraguay authorised the extradition of Leoz to the United States in November.

He has been under house arrest in the Paraguayan capital, Asunción, and denies allegations made by the US authorities.

Leoz served as president of CONMEBOL for 27 years and appealed the decision to extradite him.

His effort was denied by the Paraguayan Court of Appeals, but he could now take the case to the Supreme Court.