A Badminton World Federation (BWF) Council proposal to change the sport’s scoring system will not be implemented after failing to achieve enough support from members.

A vote took place at the governing body’s Annual General Meeting in Bangkok.

Currently matches are contested as best of three games, with a score of 21 required to win a game.

The change would have seen matches held over five games, but with only 11 points needed.

The BWF have experimented with the system since 2014.

It was claimed the change to the scoring system, with specific focus on elite international tournaments, would have formed part of innovating competition rules.

In the build-up to the vote, BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer claimed shorter matches would boost badminton commercially and make it a more “attractive television product”.

Members could vote on whether to introduce it across all tournaments, with a two thirds majority of 168 required for the system to be changed.

Of the 252 votes cast in Thailand’s capital city, only 129 votes were in favour of changing the scoring format.

While it was a greater tally than the 123 votes against, it was not enough to enact the change.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer claimed a change would make badminton more attractive on television ©BWF

The Council were given a mandate to further experiment with variations of the system until December 10.

After this date, no further changes can be made.

“Our membership has spoken and we respect its decision to retain three games to 21 points, though clearly our proposal resonated with a significant section of our membership,” said Høyer.

“Many opinions were expressed from the heart today and it was obvious this was a fundamental matter which delegates deliberated thoughtfully and thoroughly – and I thank them for their diligence.”

A related proposal to reduce on-court coaching and introduce time-outs was withdrawn given its integration with the scoring-system innovation.

A Council’s proposal for a fixed-height service, however, was approved at the meeting.

A total of 177 votes out of 222 were achieved to bring the change into effect.