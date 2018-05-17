The International Boxing Association (AIBA) remains at risk of being declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following their decision to award the 2019 World Championships to Russia, it was revealed here today.

The announcement was made during a compliance update at the WADA Foundation Board meeting.

It was also confirmed that Kuwait had been reinstated after solving the issues which led to WADA declaring the country non-compliant in November.

The National Anti-Doping Organisations in India and Mexico were also on the verge of suspension but both bodies corrected their respective issues and the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) therefore decided not to move their initial recommendation forward to the Executive Committee.

A recommendation was put to the WADA Executive Committee for the AIBA to be declared non-compliant during a meeting yesterday.

But the 12-member body decided to send the issue back to the CRC for further discussion to "consider various ramifications of those consequences to see if it considers them proportionate".

AIBA were deemed compliant with the Code last month after rectifying issues in their anti-doping operation.

The latest warning from WADA, however, centres on a possible violation of the compliance rules of the Code by the troubled International Federation (IF) after they handed their 2019 World Championships to the Russian capital despite the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

AIBA could still be declared non-compliant for violating compliance rules ©Getty Images

The decision was made in July 2017 and, under the previous compliance standards, IFs are urged to "to "do everything possible" to award World Championships only to countries when the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee and NADO are in compliance with the Code.

AIBA are likely to insist they had no choice but to award the event to Russia as there were issues with the bid from Ukraine, the scandal-hit country's only rival in the race for the event.

India were also initially interested but are thought to have accepted a deal so they could be awarded the 2021 edition of AIBA's flagship event.

These mitigating circumstances are among those which will be analysed by the CRC at a meeting on June 14.

"Proposals and discussions are already being made to ensure a secure and functional anti-doping system is in place during the Championships," an AIBA statement following the announcement of Russia as hosts of the 2018 Championships said.

"Furthermore, additional options and alternatives are currently being secured should Russia not be WADA compliant."

Anti-doping is one of several areas where AIBA must prove to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that improvements have been made if boxing is to be allowed to remain on the programme at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

IOC President Thomas Bach highlighted a series of issues surrounding AIBA after the IOC Executive Board meeting in Pyeongchang in February.

Chief among them was the appointment of Gafur Rakhimov as interim President, despite his alleged links to organised crime.