Spain's Ilias Fifa has been handed a four-year ban by the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD).

The AEPSAD announced in February that they would pursue charges against the athletes involved in Operation Chamberi, which has centered around alleged illegal drug trafficking.

Reigning European 5,000 metres champion Fifa was arrested in October in Barcelona for suspected links to a doping ring.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, he is now one of five athletes to have been handed a four-year ban from athletics.

He has reportedly been sanctioned along with former Spanish 3,000m indoor champion Ayoub Mokhtar and brothers Idriss and El Mahdi Lahouifi.

Ilias Fifa was arrested by police in October ©Getty Images

It is claimed Mostafa Benslimane, another athlete banned for four years, is considered to have been the ringleader of the doping scheme.

The cases were opened following a police investigation in Spain.

Summary documentation of criminal cases against the athletes involved in the case were given to the AEPSAD earlier this year.

"In light of the documentation received and after analysing the facts described, the AEPSAD has decided the opening of the corresponding sanctioning procedures against athletes involved in the case through the relevant initiation agreements," AEPSAD stated in February.

It has been claimed that the charges include the alleged trafficking of banned substances.

Conversations on WhatsApp and Facebook have reportedly been used to as part of the case.