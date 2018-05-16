The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) have announced that they have signed a partnership agreement with computer giant Microsoft.

The FIVB say that the partnership will change the way volleyball is consumed and will "heighten the fan experience during match days as well as in the digital space".

"The digital revolution will unlock new opportunities and change the way volleyball will be watched and experienced," an FIVB statement said.

"The Microsoft Sports Digital Platform empowers the FIVB to accelerate the value gained from experiencing the sport through digital means."

The FIVB say that the partnership with Microsoft will allow them to deliver "personalised content" on demand, which will increase volleyball's presence in digital media.

They also say the deal will allow the FIVB to gain an insight into the needs of their fans and maximise the potential fan engagement on match days, either at the venue or on social media through video content and live streaming.

FIVB President Ary Graça expressed his delight at the agreement.

"Innovation has been a key priority for us since I was first elected President in 2012," the Brazilian said.

"We believe that the FIVB and Microsoft have the same vision of leading the process of innovation and digital transformation in the world of sport.

"This is a great opportunity for us to work together for the benefit of everyone, especially the global volleyball family, as we open an exciting new chapter in this digital age.

"While Microsoft can provide technological expertise, we want to show our vision to engage and expand our loyal volleyball fan base.

"By providing highly engaging digital content, which speaks directly to the specific interests of our fans, we believe we can significantly enhance fan experience all-season round."

General manager of Microsoft's global sports business Sebastián Lancestremere added: "We are very proud of partnering with the FIVB to develop volleyball as a major world media and entertainment sport through world-class planning and organisation of competitions.

"Technology will help the FIVB to adopt a new digital business model, leveraging digital fan engagement and their sponsorship strategy as well as new monetisation models.

"Thanks to the Microsoft experience in similar sport organisations, such as La Liga and Real Madrid, we will work with FIVB also to explore new innovation opportunities that will make volleyball more relevant to the global fan base."