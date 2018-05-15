The Organising Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has reportedly set an upper price limit of ¥288,000 (£1,900/$2,600/€2,200) for the Opening Ceremony.

The figure has been quoted by Kyodo News who have accredited it to "sources close to the matter".

For the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, the upper price limit is said to have been set at ¥144,100 (£970/$1,300/€1,100).

A meeting took place in Japan's capital today to discuss the pricing of tickets and a sales strategy.

Approval of the ticket prices must be gained from the International Olympic Committee in July.

Sales should then start next year.

Sporting event tickets could start at ¥2,000 (£13/$18/€15) for the Olympics and ¥1,000 (£7/$9/€8) for the Paralympics.

The under construction National Stadium will host both ceremonies ©Getty Images

Both ceremonies are due to take place at Japan's New National Stadium which is currently under construction in Tokyo.

The venue, which will also host athletics, has been mired in controversy due to rising costs.

The initial project for the stadium was scrapped by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe in August 2015, who demanded a cheaper version.

Because of the delays, Yokohama Stadium will instead host the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Organisers also faced criticism after claims emerged that rainforest timber was being used at the venue.

insidethegames has approached Tokyo 2020 for confirmation of the Opening Ceremony ticket prices.