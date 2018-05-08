Athletes participating at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples will be housed at the Mostra d'Oltremare after an initial plan for competitors to stay on cruise ships in the Italian city's port was scrapped by organisers.

"Self-supporting, non-impacting" structures will form the Athletes' Village for the event, Mostra d'Oltremare managing director Giuseppe Oliviero said.

Oliviero said a feasibility study conducted into the possibility of the facility stepping in as the Athletes' Village found it had room to accommodate between 6,700 and 7,200 athletes.

Naples 2019 Extraordinary Commissioner Luisa Latella had revealed the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority informed them not to not enter relations with MSC - the company it had contacted to host the athletes onboard cruise ships.

It forced the Organising Committee to find a new Athletes' Village venue at short notice, with the event due to run from July 3 to 14.

"At the steering committee meeting on May 10 with the Regional Government, we will present the proposal again; it's not that we wanted to take on an additional burden, but we simply found out that there were difficulties," Oliviero was quoted as saying by Italian news agency ANSA.

"And with Commissioner Latella, we shared the idea of finding an alternative solution to the port, which had raised doubts, certainly not with us, but with the organisers.

"We're talking about housing modules that have already been used in other sporting experiences such as in Sydney, Athens, or Russia.

"They are temporary housing modules that will then remain with the Regional Government for housing emergencies or moves."

The Italian National Olympic Committee are among those helping to support the event ©Naples 2019

Latella admitted it would be a challenge to build the Village in time but insisted organisers had the necessary support and backing from stakeholders.

"It is a race against time, but the idea of a Village meets the aim of this event to leave a legacy to the place where it is held," she said.

"The cabins (each of which can hold up to three athletes) would remain at the disposal of the area and would be distributed to the territories in need of them."

The Italian National Olympic Committee have agreed to help out with preparations for the Universiade in a bid to ensure a smooth build-up to next year's multi-sport event.

The announcement came amid the second phase of a visit to Naples by the International University Sport Federation Technical Commission, which began yesterday and is due to last the entire week.

Organisational issues related to the event will be addressed and the facilities that will host competitions will be visited.

Delegates will conclude venue visits to the facilities for shooting, basketball, diving, fencing, table tennis, rugby, taekewondo and athletics following the latest inspection of Naples 2019's preparations by the Commission last month.