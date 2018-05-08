Paralympic champions Veronika Vadovicova and Sareh Javanmardi added world titles to their Rio 2016 golds on day five of the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Cheongju, South Korea.

Slovakia's Vadovicova produced the performance of the day as she broke her own R3 mixed 10 metre air rifle prone SH1 world record with a score of 255.00.

Javanmardi, of Iran, took gold in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1, despite making a very slow start to the competition.

Vadovicova's performance in the afternoon session at the Cheongju Shooting Range provided a competition milestone in the 10m rifle event as she excelled herself in her final series against Britain's Matt Skelhon.

The Briton - silver medallist at the 2014 worlds - took a slim lead before Vadovicova shot a near-perfect 10.8 to overtake him by just 0.1 points.

She then sealed gold in style with a world record that had her husband and coach Milan Golena cheering in celebration on the sidelines.

South Korea's reigning world champion Jinho Park took bronze, his second individual medal on home soil in Cheongju.

"I am very happy because anyone could have won," said Vadovicova, who had to settle for silver on Friday (May 4) in the R2 women's 10m air rifle standing SH1.

"I was very calm entering today because I knew I got the quota for Tokyo 2020 in my first discipline for R2.

"So today I started with a very calm feeling, and I was able to show what I had trained for at home and just tried to enjoy the competition."

Silver for Skelhon was also a happier ending compared to yesterday's R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event, where he did not medal.

"I took yesterday afternoon off, missed PET [training], went back to the hotel, and chatted with some friends, and forgot really all about it and concentrated on today," Skelhon said.

"I feel absolutely great.

"I'm happy I managed to win a medal today.

"I wish I had won it but I'm happy with second."

Javanmardi's start to the day was so poor that she appeared in danger of finishing outside the medals altogether, but she climbed from bottom of the standings to third place, before shooting a 10.6 to claim the world title.

"It was a very intense situation but like I said the other day [on] Sunday, I know that I am the gold medallist," said Javanmardi, referring to her victory in the P2 women's 10m air pistol SH1.

The crowd's applause during the final shot series intensified the atmosphere, and Javanmardi had to hold her focus to defeat China's Xing Huang with a final score of 224.5 to 223.8.

"When I saw that I was on the bottom, there was no stress for me," Javanmardi said.

"I know that the final is 24 shots.

"If I did something wrong in the first five shots, I can compensate for it later.

"I knew that I can manage everything again."

Huang's silver gave him a complete set of individual medals in Cheongju, including gold from the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1.

His compatriot Chao Yang took the bronze medal, to go with gold from the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1.

For Javanmardi, this win topped off a successful World Championships.

She finished with three gold medals in total and a silver in the P4 team event.

Ukraine won the P4 team gold and China the bronze to round off the pistol events at this year's event.

The Championships, which run until May 11, continue tomorrow with the R5 mixed 10m air rifle prone mixed SH2 competition.