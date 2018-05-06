The Chinese men's team thrashed number one seeds Germany to win their ninth consecutive International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Championships title in the Swedish city of Halmstad.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ma Long got the Chinese team off to a good start with a convincing 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 win over two-time Olympic bronze medallist Timo Boll to put his side 1-0 up.

World number one Fan Zhendong then continued the Chinese onslaught at the Halmstad Arena by recording an 11-4, 11-5, 11-4 victory against Ruwen Filus, putting his side on the verge of victory in the best-of-five affair.

He does not do easy points! Another unworldly rally by Xu Xin leads 🇨🇳 #TeamChina to the 🏆 Gold in the Men's Team Division. #ITTFWorlds2018 #Congratulations pic.twitter.com/0ukFHgg37f — ITTF World (@ittfworld) May 6, 2018

With his side firmly on the ropes, Patrick Franziska tried to initiate a German comeback and beat Xu Xin 11-9 in the first game of their match.

Xu, however, managed to swing the momentum firmly back in his favour and won the next three games 12-10, 11-7, 11-5 to give him a 3-1 victory and China an overall 3-0 win.

South Korea, who, unlike their female counterparts did not unify with the North Korean team, who failed to qualify for the quarter finals, shared bronze with fellow semi-finalists Sweden.

China also won the women's event yesterday.