China won their ninth consecutive men's title ©ITTFWorld/Twitter

The Chinese men's team thrashed number one seeds Germany to win their ninth consecutive International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Championships title in the Swedish city of Halmstad.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ma Long got the Chinese team off to a good start with a convincing 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 win over two-time Olympic bronze medallist Timo Boll to put his side 1-0 up.

World number one Fan Zhendong then continued the Chinese onslaught at the Halmstad Arena by recording an 11-4, 11-5, 11-4 victory against Ruwen Filus, putting his side on the verge of victory in the best-of-five affair.

With his side firmly on the ropes, Patrick Franziska tried to initiate a German comeback and beat Xu Xin 11-9 in the first game of their match.

Xu, however, managed to swing the momentum firmly back in his favour and won the next three games 12-10, 11-7, 11-5 to give him a 3-1 victory and China an overall 3-0 win.

South Korea, who, unlike their female counterparts did not unify with the North Korean team, who failed to qualify for the quarter finals, shared bronze with fellow semi-finalists Sweden.

China also won the women's event yesterday.