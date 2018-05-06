Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has been elected President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to replace the retiring Tunku Imran.

Norza, who also leads the Badminton Association of Malaysia, was elected unanimously after facing no opposition during an Annual General Meeting at the OCM's Kuala Lumpur headquarters.

He had formerly served as vice-president of the National Olympic Committee and becomes the organisation's fifth President in its history.

Imran, who had served as OCM President since 1998, will now graduate to honorary life President of the OCM.

There was drama in elections for other positions, though, as World Baseball Softball Confederation secretary general Beng Choo Lau was defeated 49-48 by incumbent Nazifuddin Mohd for the same position at the OCM.

Megat Zulkarnain Omardin was also unsuccessful in his attempt to continue as deputy president.

He was beaten 54-43 by Seri Abdul Azim Zabidi.

Tunku Imran has ended his tenure as Olympic Council of Malaysia President ©Getty Images

"I firmly believe that this is the 'dream team' that I have been talking about," Norza said afterwards, according to the New Straits Times.

"I want a harmonious team with no individuals bigger than the team itself.

"I promise to carry out the best possible management for OCM."

The election effectively marks the end of Imran's two decades as Malaysia's leading international sporting official.

Imran also celebrated his 70th birthday last month, meaning his tenure as an International Olympic Committee member will come to an end this year.

He is also a former President of both the World Squash Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The OCM doubles as the Commonwealth Games Association of Malaysia, and a possible Kuala Lumpar bid for the 2026 event remains one area of discussion for the new leadership.