England's Barry Hawkins completed an impressive victory over tournament favourite Ding Junhui to reach the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Hawkins enjoyed a comfortable 11-5 lead over his Chinese rival overnight and quickly sealed success today.

He claimed the final two frames to earn an 13-5 win, putting him into a fifth semi-final in six years at the Championships.

Hawkins is set to face the winner of the match between Wales’ Mark Williams and England’s Ali Carter.

Williams currently leads the contest 8-7, with the closely fought match set to conclude later today.

England’s Kyren Wilson stormed into his first Crucible semi-final, after securing victory against Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen.

England's Judd Trump is battling Scotland's John Higgins for a place in the last four ©Getty Images

Wilson had opened up a clear advantage over Allen yesterday when he won seven of the eight frames contested in the second session.

It gave him an 11-5 lead overnight, with Wilson able to eventually complete a 13-6 win today.

He will play the winner of the match between England’s Judd Trump and Scotland’s John Higgins.

There has been little to separate the two players so far in the contest, with the scores locked at 8-8.

The match will be decided in the final session later today.

