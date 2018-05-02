The International Skating Union (ISU) have announced a four-year partnership with sports marketing agency House of Sports BV.

The Dutch company, founded in 2002, will focus on the marketing of the World Cup Speed Skating Series and Speed Skating Championships.

It is hoped the marketing will strengthen partnership activations, increase fan engagement and generate new sponsorship revenues.

The ISU state that House of Sports has a track record in speed skating, including taking the initiative of creating the temporary ice rink at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam.

The temporary rink was created to organise and host the World Allround Speed Skating Championships in March.

"The ISU is pleased to have reached an agreement with House of Sports for the marketing and advertising rights” Jan Dijkema, the ISU President, said.

"We already have good experiences with House of Sports."

House of Sports created a temporary rink for the Championships ©Getty Images

Dijkema added: "The ISU World Allround Speed Skating Championships 2018 took place outdoors at the Olympic Stadium of Amsterdam, and they managed to fill the venue with more than 60,000 cheering supporters in total.

"We look forward to working with them during the new Olympic cycle."

The agreement is due to run until the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Patrick Wouters van den Oudenweijer, chief executive of House of Sports, has welcomed the opportunity to strengthen their ties with the sport.

"It is with great joy for us to expand our sports marketing activities in speed skating and to add new assets to our international portfolio," he said.

"We look forward working with both the ISU and its members in the coming years."