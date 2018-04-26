Russian athletes claimed three gold medals on the first day of action at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv.

Irina Dolgova got the ball rolling for Russia in the women's under-48 kilogram category with a waza-ari win over London 2012 bronze medallist Éva Csernoviczki of Hungary.

The bronze medal was shared by Ukraine's Maryna Cherniak and Serbia's Milica Nikolic.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Natalia Kuziutina claimed Russia’s second gold medal of the day thanks to an ippon victory against Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo in the women’s under-52kg competition

Switzerland's Evelyne Tschopp and Gefen Primo of host nation Israel shared bronze.

Islam Yashuev won Russia's third title of the day ©European Judo Union/Facebook

Russia's final gold medal of the day was secured by Islam Yashuev, a gold medallist at the European under-23 championships in 2014, thanks to his victory in the men's under-60kg, which he secured by beating Bulgaria's Yanislav Gerchev with an ippon.

Yashuev's compatriot Beslan Mudranov and Ashley McKenzie of Great Britain shared bronze.

Today’s other men’s competition saw Adrian Gomboc of Slovenia come out on top in the men’s under-66kg thanks to a win over Italy's Matteo Medves, which was secured by an ippon.

Home athlete Tall Flicker and Belarus' Dzmitry Shershan shared bronze.

The final event of the day was the women’s under-57kg, which was won by 2015 European Games bronze medallist Nora Gjakova of Kosovo thanks to an ippon.

Russia's Anastasiia Konkina and Portugal's Telma Monteiro shared bronze.

The event continues tomorrow with the women's under-63kg and under-70kg competitions along with the men's under-73kg and under-81kg bouts.

