Scotland's Dan Wallace has retired from swimming at the age of 24 after claiming he had achieved "more than he ever wanted" in his career.

The Olympic silver medallist called time on his career after he won bronze in the 4x100 metres and 4x200m freestyle relay at the Commonwealth Games here.

Wallace, who emerged onto the scene when he triumphed in the 400m individual medley at his home Games in Glasgow four years ago, told BBC Scotland he would now "explore other avenues".

He said he had made the decision to retire three months ago but admitted he will miss the competitive edge of sport.

"It was amazing to win two medals at my last Games, my last competition ever," Wallace told BBC Scotland.

"It was obviously a goal of mine to come away with a medal or two, so I'm really happy I've done that."

Wallace was a member of the British quartet which claimed silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, along with team-mates Stephen Milne, Duncan Scott and James Guy.

Dan Wallace, second left, won two bronze medals at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

The 24-year-old also won the event at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan.

"I knew coming into this meet it wasn't going to be based on performance - mentally I was ready for something new," Wallace added.

"I'd done everything I wanted to do within the sport so it was just about enjoying the last moments, the last Games, and the last chance to represent Scotland.

"I'm still young, I'm only 25, but I think there's a lot more I can do.

"I'll still try and stay involved in the sport one way or another, but I'd also like to explore some other avenues and see where my talents can take me.

"I'm sure I'll miss it, I'll miss it a lot.

"You can't really replicate that feeling I had in that final and to be a part of a team like this.

"Performance-wise I achieved way more than I ever wanted to do."