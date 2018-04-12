Martina Lindsay Veloso claimed both her and her country’s Singapore's second gold medal of Gold Coast 2018 after winning the women's 50 metres rifle prone event with a Commonwealth Games record total.

The 18-year-old, who also posted a Games record en route to victory in the women’s 10m air rifle event on Monday (April 9), triumphed with 621.0 points at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

It bettered the previous record mark of 620.7 points set by New Zealand’s Sally Johnston at Glasgow 2014.

"This is my second gold," Veloso said.

"I did not expect it at all because it is not really the event I was aiming for."

Windy conditions made for a challenging competition, but Veloso was not fazed by them.

India's Tejaswini Sawant finished in the silver medal position ©Getty Images

"I just told myself to breathe because my heart was beating really fast," she said.

"I am so glad everything worked out okay."

India's Tejaswini Sawant secured the silver medal with 618.9 points.

It takes her Commonwealth Games medal tally to six from three appearances.

Scotland’s Seonaid McIntosh took the bronze with 618.1 points, while older sister Jennifer finished eighth with 612.9.

Gold Coast 2018 shooting action is due to continue tomorrow with finals being held in the women's 50m rifle three positions, men's 25m rapid fire pistol and women's trap.