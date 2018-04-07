Chad le Clos joked that he felt like the "Michael Phelps of the Commonwealth Games" after becoming the first man to win the same swimming event for three successive editions at Gold Coast 2018 today.

The South African, who shot to global stardom by stunning Phelps in the 200 metres butterfly at London 2012, dominated the same event here to repeat the victories he managed at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

He touched the wall in a Games record of 1min 54.00sec to win by over two seconds from Australia's David Morgan, second in 1:56.36, and Scotland's Duncan Scott, third in 1:56.60.

"I was very happy - I wanted to go out hard and control the third 50m," le Clos, winner of the 50m butterfly here yesterday and who also qualified for tomorrow's 100m freestyle final today, said.

"It was my fastest ever 150m split and then I knew - with respect - that the rest was over 150m in.

"I don't want to sound arrogant or anything but it was a good race for me and fair play to the other guys."

Australia's Petria Thomas and Leisel Jones are the only other swimmers to have won same event three times in a row at the Commonwealth Games before.

Thomas claimed 100m butterfly spoils at Victoria 1994, Kuala Lumpur 1998 and Manchester 2002, while a teenage Jones won a first 100m breaststroke crown in the same English city before repeating the feat at Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010.

"I wanted to get the three - 2010, 2014, 2018," le Clos added.

"No one has done the triple before so I feel like the Michael Phelps of the Commonwealth [Games] - I'm happy.

"Tonight was all about history, it was all about business, I had to get in, get the job done, and come out as unscathed as possible."

Tatjana Schoenmaker also won gold today on a good night for South Africa ©Getty Images

South Africa's good night continued when Tatjana Schoenmaker grew stronger and stronger in the second half of the 200m breaststroke to clinch victory in 2:22.02.

It marked the first South African Commonwealth Games gold in women's swimming for 64 years since Felicity Loveday, Joan Harrison, Machduldt Petzer and Natalie Myburgh won the 4x110 yards freestyle relay at Vancouver 1954.

This is with the exception of Paralympic events, where Nathalie du Toit won seven gold medals across Manchester 2002, Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010.

England's Molly Renshaw was second in 2:23.28 and Chloe Tutton of Wales third in 2:23.42.

Reigning world record holders and world champions were among other winners tonight.

England's Adam Peaty was far from his best in the men's 100m breaststroke final but was still a class above his rivals to triumph and repeat his Glasgow 2014 success in 58.84.

James Wilby continued his strong week by following his 200m gold with silver in 59.43 for an English 1-2.

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh, the Olympic silver medallist behind Peaty at Rio 2016, took the bronze medal in 59.44sec.

Canada's Kylie Masse also won a scintillating dual with Australia's Emily Seebohm in the women's 100m backstroke.

Masse trailed at halfway and throughout the final length before pipping her rival at the post - to the partisan home crowd's obvious frustration - to win by just three hundredths of a second in a Games record 53.63.

Ruck won the bronze medal in 58.97 for her second medal of the evening after earlier tying for silver in the 50m freestyle.

Kylie Masse, right, won an epic dual with Emily Seebohm ©Getty Images

Cate Campbell was a popular winner in that race to touch in 23.78 and beat sister Bronte, who tied for silver with Ruck after both clocked 24.26.

Australia did not quite match their six gold haul of yesterday but still enjoyed a good day.

Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell, Leah Neale, Ariarne Titmus won a dual with Canada to win the 4x200m freestyle relay in a Games record 7:48.04.

Ruck won her third medal of the night as Canada took silver in 7:49.66 and England clinched bronze in 7:55.60.

Timothy Disken repeated his S9 100m freestyle success yesterday by leading a host nation clean sweep in the S8 100m breaststroke today.

He clocked 1:12.42 to beat Timothy Hodge, second in 1:15.80, and Blake Cochrane, third in 1:18.75.

There was no stopping New Zealand's Opening Ceremony Flagbearer Sophie Pascoe.

She dominated the S10 200m individual medley to win her country's first swimming gold of Gold Coast 2018 in 2:27.72.

Aurelie Rivard of Canada was second in 2:31.79 and Katherine Downie of Australia third in 2:31.81.