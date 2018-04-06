Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture has claimed that all venues for this year’s Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang will be ready by June.
Puan Maharani, deputy chair of the 2018 Asian Games Steering Committee, was speaking during a visit to the national rock climbing training centre in Yogyakarta.
She was reported as saying by Xinhua that as of Tuesday (April 3), 90 per cent of infrastructure and projects to facilitate the event had been completed.
"One thing for sure is that we have set commitments to make all venues in Jakarta and Palembang done by June," she said.
"Later on, they will all be settled - 100 days before the event."
One venue upon which construction is already said to be complete is that for equestrian, located in Jakarta.
According to project director Arsalna Adamarchi, the facility will be Indonesia’s first horse riding venue at international level.
"This equestrian facility is categorised as international level and we have to comply with several standards," he was reported as saying by Xinhua.
Adamarchi added that the venue has a number of supporting facilities, including an equine clinic and isolated horse stables.
It is also said to have x-ray and blood test.
The venue is expected to be ready in its entirety by next month.
Work to renovate the main stadium for the 2018 Asian Games was completed in January.
The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, which will host athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the Games, needed IDR779.9 billion (£39 million/$55 million/€45 million) of improvement work, according to the Jakarta Globe.
The Jakarta venue was inaugurated by the host country's President Joko Widodo prior to Indonesia's men's football friendly against Iceland.
Work done to the stadium included upgrades to the lighting and sound systems while benches were replaced by individual seats.
The 18th edition of the Asian Games is scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2 with 10,000 athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) competing in 40 sports, 67 disciplines and 463 events.
In addition, there will be 5,000 members of the media, including 1,500 from Indonesia, 5,000 team officials from the 45 NOCs, and 30,000 volunteers and workforce.
Jakarta and Palembang 2018 organisers admitted that February's test events had shown issues they will seek to fix prior to the Games.
The test events drew to a close on February 15, with competitions in athletics, archery, basketball, boxing, pencak silat, taekwondo, volleyball and weightlifting taking place from February 8.
Harry Warganegara, the deputy field operations manager, stated that some problems had been raised during the week-long tests.
Electrical issues led to a basketball match being moved, while more pressing concerns centre around the length of the journey between some venues and the Athletes' Village.
It was claimed in some cases, the travel times exceeded the maximum limit.