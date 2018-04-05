Malaysia’s Muhammad Azroy Hazalwa Izhar Ahmad broke the Commonwealth Games record to win the men’s 56 kilograms weightlifting title on the opening day of Gold Coast 2018 here.

The 24-year-old registered a total of 261kg to triumph by a margin of 12kg over India’s Gururaja.

His results bettered the 260kg set by fellow Malaysian and coach Hamizan Amirul Ibrahim on his way to winning the gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

Izhar Ahmad also broke the Commonwealth Games record for the snatch, managing 117kg to improve on the 116kg set by Ibrahim at New Delhi 2010.

He sealed victory with a best lift in the clean and jerk of 144kg, a kilogram less than Ibrahim’s Games record set at Manchester 2002.

India's Gururaja claimed the silver medal ©Getty Images

Gururaja edged Sri Lanka’s Chaturanga Lakmal by one kilogram to take the silver medal.

Fiji’s Manueli Tulo missed out on the podium after failing with his final clean and jerk attempt at 145kg.

He ended up 9kg shy of Chaturanga Lakmal’s total of 248kg.

More follows