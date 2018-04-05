Flora Duffy won the first gold medal of Gold Coast 2018 at a canter here today in the women's sprint triathlon to claim Bermuda's second Commonwealth Games title ever - and first since 1990.

Clarence Saunders produced a career best leap of 2.36 metres to win the high jump in Auckland 28 years ago in what remains a Games record.

Duffy produced a similarly world-class display today.

The 30-year-old two-time world champion soon moved into second place behind only her friend and rival Jessica Learmouth of England in the 750 metres swim which opened a race taking place in windy but cool conditions.

Duffy and Learmouth then worked together to press home their advantage over the 20 kilometres cycle and had a virtually unassailable lead by the time they began the 5km run.

Duffy, a hugely improved runner, attacked on the first of two laps and a gap swiftly opened.

The Bermudan pressed clear before slowing to grab a national flag to cross the line in 56min 30sec.

"I came in the favourite so that adds its own pressure," she said afterwards.

"For me it was personal, I wanted to do well.

"It's gonna take a while to soak in - it's a very cool feeling."

Flora Duffy and Jessica Learmouth had built up a huge lead on the bike ©Getty Images

A visibly tired Learmouth crossed 43 seconds behind in second place.

Canada's Joanna Brown won a nine-way battle for third after a blistering run-leg to cross just five seconds further back.

Her performance was especially remarkable considering she fractured her left shoulder at a World Triathlon Series race in Abu Dhabi on March 2.

England's Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland missed out on a repeat of the third place finish she secured at Glasgow 2014 as she settled for fourth.

Action took place over the shorter sprint distance rather than the full Olympic one to avoid tiring athletes too much before the mixed relay on Saturday (April 7).

Duffy will lead Bermuda's first ever mixed relay team then and will also race in cross-country mountain biking at these Games.

The men's race is due to take place later today.

More follows