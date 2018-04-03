The International Equestrian Federation (FIE) have selected the host cities which will stage four upcoming youth competitions.

Athletes between the ages of 12 and 21 will compete at the four events, which will be held from July to November.

The first event will be the FEI Eventing North American Championship for Young Riders, Juniors and Children, which will be held in Kalispell in the United States from July 18 to 22.

This will be followed by the FEI Jumping North American Youth Championship and FEI Dressage North American Championship for Young Riders, Juniors and Children, which will be held from August 1 to 5 in North Salem - also in the US.

The action then moves to Europe with Opglabbeek in Belgium hosting the FEI Jumping Youth Nations Cup Final from September 6 to 9, before the FEI Reining European Championship for Young Riders and Juniors takes place in the French city of Lyon from October 31 to November 1.

The allocation of the events comes a week after the FEI held its first-ever youth session at the annual FEI Sports Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland, which was attended by 250 sports experts and equestrian stakeholders from more than 50 nations.

FEI President Ingmar De Vos has been an IOC member since September 2017 ©Getty Images

FEI President and International Olympic Committee member Ingmar De Vos said his organisation is very much focused on youth participation in equestrian.

"Maximising opportunities for our young athletes to compete internationally is key to the growth of equestrian sport and so is creating the stepping stones to becoming a future Olympic and senior champion," he said.

"The youth are our future and are of central importance to the FEI and the equestrian community as a whole.

"The FEI is fully capitalising on youth-based events, engaging with young audiences and demonstrating the values of equestrian sport, and sport in general.

"Youth is a principal pillar of Olympic Agenda 2020 and has always been a major focus for the FEI.

"Together with our 133 national federations around the world, we are focusing on creating the best opportunities for our young athletes to secure long and successful equestrian careers."