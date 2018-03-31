By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Commonwealth Games Federation General Assembly
Timeline
- 44 minutes ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the CGF General Assembly
- 32 minutes ago: Birmingham paid £25 million for right to stage 2022 Commonwealth Games
- 23 minutes ago: CGF President claims Gold Coast 2018 will be "sensational" Games
- 20 minutes ago: CGF confirm meeting with ISSF over shooting's omission from Birmingham 2022
- 6 minutes ago: Sir Roger Bannister among those remembered in obituaries
- 4 minutes ago: The Gambia formally re-admitted as member of CGF
View latest updates