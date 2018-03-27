The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has appointed Paul Baudet to the role of head of classification as part of the world governing body’s aim to continue progression in its Para-sports movement.

The newly-created role is part of the UIPM Para-sports regulations.

Baudet, a current member of the UIPM Para-Pentathlon Commission, will be responsible for the direction, administration, coordination and implementation of all classification matters for the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 cycle.

He is a qualified UIPM classifier who speaks English, Russian and Spanish as well as his native French.

"I am very proud and grateful to have the opportunity to work for UIPM and I am eager to get started," Baudet said.

"Our challenge is to make UIPM Para-sports a more established part of the Paralympic Movement, offering modern pentathlon to more people than ever before, regardless of physical barriers."

The UIPM gained membership to the International Paralympic Committee in 2014 ©UIPM

The UIPM was recognised by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as an International Federation (IF) in July 2014.

Only sports that are recognised by the IPC are eligible to apply to be part of the Paralympic Games sports programme.

"At UIPM, we are honoured to join the Paralympic family and look forward to introducing some talented Para-athletes into the modern pentathlon community," a statement from the time reads.

As a recognised IF, the UIPM agreed to the IPC Medical Code, IPC Classification Code and World Anti-Doping Code.

It claimed its classification system is constantly being updated and improved to make competition as fair as possible.

The UIPM recognises more than 100 national federations across the globe from Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.