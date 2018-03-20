Lima 2019 has appointed a Spanish and Peruvian consortium to build the Villa El Salvador multi-sport complex for next year's Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The consortium, formed by Spain's Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A. and Peru's JE Construcciones Generales, have been placed in charge of one the Games' major venues.

They were selected after 58 companies and consortiums applied for the public tender, with the process administered by Britain under a Government-to-Government deal signed with Peru in April 2016.

Seven bids were initially shortlisted for the project in the coastal district before the Spanish and Peruvian proposal was selected.

Located close to the Pan American Village, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball, handball, futsal, fencing, badminton, wrestling, karate and table tennis will all be held at Villa El Salvador.

It will be split into two blocks, one for competitions with a capacity for 6,100 fans and one for warm-ups and training.

"We are delighted to have appointed Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A. and JE Construcciones for the works at the Villa El Salvador multi-sport complex," said Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus.

The venue will host numerous sports at the Pan American and Parapan American Games ©Lima 2019

"Their excellent credentials combined with a competitive proposal to build a high-quality and affordable venue meant they came out of a tender, which generated a lot of interest, on top.

"Lima 2019 is an investment in the future.

"The Games will leave a meaningful legacy for the people of Villa El Salvador, Lima and Peru by delivering new sports facilities to under-served communities."

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games are set to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Parapan American Games following between August 23 and September 1.

The rowing facility is the final venue which organisers need to confirm for next year’s Games, with Lima 2019 stating an announcement will be made in due course.

Organisers claimed last week that the current political situation in Peru will not impact their preparations.

It came after the country's Congress voted in favour of opening impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.