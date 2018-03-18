By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Final day of competition begins
- 6 hours ago: Ukraine claim cross-country skiing 4x2.5km mixed relay gold
- 5 hours ago: World champions France strike gold in cross-country skiing 4x2.5km open relay
- 4 hours ago: Fitzpatrick shocks Farkasova to take gold
- 4 hours ago: Bochet wins fourth gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018
- 3 hours ago: Forster takes advantage of slip-ups to clinch women's slalom sitting title
- 3 hours ago: Farmer the hero as United States complete turnaround to beat Canada in ice hockey final
- 3 hours ago: Final day of competition concludes
