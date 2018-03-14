Uganda will send 69 athletes to next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, representing a small increase on their delegation from four years ago.

The announcement was made by Uganda Olympics Committee President William Blick, along with National Council of Sports chairman Bosco Onyik.

Onyik has been chosen to serve as Uganda’s Chef de Mission for the Games, due to take place from April 4 to 15.

According to Kawowo, the team will benefit from a contribution of Shs 3.1 billion (£600,000/$837,000, €677,000).

The funds will be put towards preparing athletes, travel to and from the Games, allowances and other logistical needs.

The Ugandan team will compete in 11 sports at the Games, with athletics boasting the highest number of athletes with 23.

An 18-man rugby squad has also been confirmed, but it does not feature captain Eric Kasiita, who has reportedly left the team to begin studying in the United States.

Another team sport, netball, carries the third largest amount of athletes as 15 players have been selected for the team.

Five athletes till compete in boxing, while there are four badminton players and weightlifters.

Uganda will also have two representatives in squash, swimming, table tennis and cycling, along with one in shooting.

The country sent 64 athletes to Glasgow 2014, where they came away with five medals.

Moses Kipsiro won the men’s 10,000 metres, while they also celebrated a further four bronze medals.

Uganda have claimed 13 gold medals Commonwealth Games history, with eight coming in boxing and five having been earned in athletics.